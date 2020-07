It is important to understand what kind of debt it is, and not post this for the sake of causing speculation.DEBT is a global 'problem' if you wish to consider it as one.DEBT is an integral component of the modern economic system. It should be recorded in the books, and it does not make or break a country (see Japan); it is, however, important to be in the position to fulfill DEBT-related obligations which is not a problem for USA.American DEBT is very high because of the ongoing buying-and-selling of American T-bonds worldwide:This dynamic is similar to bonds floated by the banks to "generate revenue." Americans get the money, others get to keep the bonds. These can be resold - no issue.American DEBT is not like that of developing countries warranting IMF bailout packages to make ends meet.Refer to the following post: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/deco...ties-consequences.667175/page-3#post-12540462