What's new

US National Debt：30Trillion

akramishaqkhan

akramishaqkhan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2017
863
1
1,963
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Get Ya Wig Split said:
GDP is at 25 Trillion so not a big deal loser op.
Click to expand...
Debt to GDP ratio is not good. It is 148%.
The reason why this is not a concern (large debt) is the reserve currency status of the dollar (the demand for US paper). That is what allows these massive debts to happen, without a shock to the system. US Debt is still considered one of the safest and liquid sovereign instruments for investments. If for some reason we see a slow down of treasury market purchasing - then things might get harder. But there too the US has enough allies in Europe and Japan as well as GCC to soften that blow and make up for any cooldown.
The US economy has many shock absorbers. Nevertheless the US needs to bring some fiscal balance to its house because too many of those shock absorbers are being tested, which historically was not the case. Taxes have to go up and entitlement programs will need to be cut - there is not way around that.
 
nang2

nang2

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2015
4,823
2
4,547
Country
China
Location
Canada
akramishaqkhan said:
That is what allows these massive debts to happen, without a shock to the system.
Click to expand...
That requires cooperation from US debt purchasers, which nowadays are less and less confident in US. More people see more recklessness in US government to abuse US debt owners for its own benefit. I, for one, am reducing my debt position.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,885
16
10,345
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
56516-home-debt.png

www.cbo.gov

The 2020 Long-Term Budget Outlook

CBO presents its projections of what federal deficits, debt, spending, and revenues would be for the next 30 years if current laws governing taxes and spending generally did not change.
www.cbo.gov www.cbo.gov
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Ahmet Pasha
What happens if US cannot pay it's debt
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
SuvarnaTeja
S
vi-va
U.S. Federal Debt Problem
Replies
0
Views
140
vi-va
vi-va
vi-va
US National Debt
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
Broccoli
Broccoli
Piotr
US on the brink of default, think tank projects
Replies
9
Views
396
tower9
T
Piotr
Emergency Cash-Saving Measures Enacted to Stop US From Defaulting on Trillions in Debt
Replies
11
Views
665
CIA Mole
CIA Mole

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom