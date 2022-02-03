US National Debt：30Trillion

Get Ya Wig Split said: GDP is at 25 Trillion so not a big deal loser op. Click to expand...

Debt to GDP ratio is not good. It is 148%.The reason why this is not a concern (large debt) is the reserve currency status of the dollar (the demand for US paper). That is what allows these massive debts to happen, without a shock to the system. US Debt is still considered one of the safest and liquid sovereign instruments for investments. If for some reason we see a slow down of treasury market purchasing - then things might get harder. But there too the US has enough allies in Europe and Japan as well as GCC to soften that blow and make up for any cooldown.The US economy has many shock absorbers. Nevertheless the US needs to bring some fiscal balance to its house because too many of those shock absorbers are being tested, which historically was not the case. Taxes have to go up and entitlement programs will need to be cut - there is not way around that.