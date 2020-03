US must ‘think big’ on coronavirus response or risk losing influence to China, Jim Cramer says

“ The rest of the world’s looking to China for leadership, not us” in coronavirus response, CNBC’s Jim Cramer said.

“That’s going to be permanent if we don’t get our act together,” the “Mad Money” host said.

“This could be the single-greatest buying opportunity since the bottom during the financial crisis” if the federal government takes appropriate action, he said.