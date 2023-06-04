US must 'stand strong' in face of 'unbelievable aggression from China': Turner​

House Intelligence Chair Rep. Mike Turner on ThisWeekABC lambasted what he called increased military hostility by China and insisted the U.S. 'stand strong' after recent provocations. ​

6/4/2023 8:26:00 PMRep. Mike Turner on 'This Week' lambasted what he called increased military aggression by China and insisted the U.S. must 'stand strong' that was shot down off the East Coast. "What we're seeing is an unbelievable aggression by China," Turner, R-Ohio, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz."If you look at the balloon that flew over the United States, the Chinese police stations, the aggressiveness against our both planes and ships and international water, it goes right to the heart of what President Xi [Jinping] said when he stood next to [President Vladimir] Putin in Russia where he said they are trying to make change that has not happened in 100 years.""They're trying to flex their muscles and advance authoritarianism. We need to stand strong," Turner said, "and this administration needs to stand strong against this type of coercion." MORE: China tightens access to Tiananmen Square, 24 detained in Hong Kong on anniversary of 1989 protestsThe tough rhetoric from Turner comes as relations between Washington and Beijing have become frayed over issues including Taiwan, trade and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though President Joe Biden has said he seeks "competition, not conflict." headtopics.com