What's new

US moves to free $7bn in Afghan assets to aid Afghan people, 9/11 victims

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
72,372
78
116,828
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

US moves to free $7bn in Afghan assets to aid Afghan people, 9/11 victims


Reuters
11 Feb, 2022


620660ba5465f.jpg



WASHINGTON: The US government will take steps on Friday to free half of the $7 billion in frozen Afghan reserves held in the United States to aid the Afghan people without providing the Taliban access to the funds, sources familiar with the plan said.

A multi-step plan calls for the other half of the funds to remain in the United States, subject to ongoing litigation by US victims of terrorism, including relatives of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks, the sources said.

The moves come amid mounting pressure in Congress for the Biden administration to use the frozen Afghan reserves to address the dire economic crisis facing Afghanistan, where which suffering severe recession and liquidity crisis.

To move forward, President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday that will block property of the Afghan central bank held in the United States by US financial institutions, requiring the transfer of the funds into a consolidated account held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the sources said.

The US government will work to ensure access to $3.5 billion of those assets for "the benefit of the Afghan people and for Afghanistan's future," said one of the sources, without providing details.

Decisions about the remaining funds need to be made by federal courts since some of the 9/11 families have writs of execution against the frozen assets, the sources said, adding that the plaintiffs would have a full opportunity to have their claims heard in court.
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
2,478
1
7,645
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
ghazi52 said:

US moves to free $7bn in Afghan assets to aid Afghan people, 9/11 victims


Reuters
11 Feb, 2022


620660ba5465f.jpg



WASHINGTON: The US government will take steps on Friday to free half of the $7 billion in frozen Afghan reserves held in the United States to aid the Afghan people without providing the Taliban access to the funds, sources familiar with the plan said.

A multi-step plan calls for the other half of the funds to remain in the United States, subject to ongoing litigation by US victims of terrorism, including relatives of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks, the sources said.

The moves come amid mounting pressure in Congress for the Biden administration to use the frozen Afghan reserves to address the dire economic crisis facing Afghanistan, where which suffering severe recession and liquidity crisis.

To move forward, President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday that will block property of the Afghan central bank held in the United States by US financial institutions, requiring the transfer of the funds into a consolidated account held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the sources said.

The US government will work to ensure access to $3.5 billion of those assets for "the benefit of the Afghan people and for Afghanistan's future," said one of the sources, without providing details.

Decisions about the remaining funds need to be made by federal courts since some of the 9/11 families have writs of execution against the frozen assets, the sources said, adding that the plaintiffs would have a full opportunity to have their claims heard in court.
Click to expand...
Afghans dying from the hunger and FAT Americans siphoning up their money to get even more fat..I hate the "Might makes it Right"..
 
O

Oom

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 8, 2022
3
0
3
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It’s actually not Afghan money. All of it is mostly American aid. They just taking back their own money.

Afghanistan can’t comeback up with 1 billion dollars (legit source drug smuggling doesn't count) if their life depended on it, let alone 7 billion.

Afghanistan was always broke. The entire economy depends on annual injections of billions of dollars of aid. That just isn’t sustainable. They have a bloated public sector that just can’t be sustained through domestic sources, plus their CAD is really bad.

The British never opted to include Afghanistan in the Raj because they isn’t anything in Afghanistan to tax, it’s just full of mountains, rocks and warring tribes.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
72,372
78
116,828
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Biden administration has decided to split frozen $7 billion of Afghanistan Central Bank.

¶ $3.5 billion will be given to 9/11 victims.

¶ $3.5B to be spent on humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through NGOs.

¶ Gov of IEA (TTA) won't get any money.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Taliban deputy PM calls for aid without ‘political bias’
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
StraightEdge
S
ghazi52
Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health: WB
Replies
3
Views
226
Pandora
Pandora
ghazi52
Taliban govt hails Turkey for sending humanitarian aid
Replies
1
Views
168
waz
waz
ghazi52
US to give additional $308mn in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Replies
1
Views
200
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US-TALIBAN TALKS TO RESUME IN QATAR ON NOVEMBER 27
Replies
0
Views
183
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom