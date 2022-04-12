What's new

US monitoring rise in rights abuses in India, Blinken says

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
12,487
-6
14,510
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
www.dawn.com

US monitoring rise in rights abuses in India, Blinken says

"We are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India including a rise in human rights abuses," says top US official.
www.dawn.com

US monitoring rise in rights abuses in India, Blinken says

ReutersPublished April 12, 2022 - Updated about 3 hours ago




9
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a joint news conference during the fourth US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, DC, on Monday. — AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a joint news conference during the fourth US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, DC, on Monday. — AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was monitoring what he described as a rise in human rights abuses in India by some officials, in a rare direct rebuke by Washington of the Asian nation's rights record.
“We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values (of human rights) and to that end, we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police and prison officials,” Blinken said on Monday in a joint press briefing with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Blinken did not elaborate. Singh and Jaishankar, who spoke after Blinken at the briefing, did not comment on the human rights issue.
Blinken's remarks came days after US Representative Ilhan Omar questioned the alleged reluctance of the US government to criticise Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on human rights.
ADVERTISEMENT









“What does Modi need to do to India's Muslim population before we will stop considering them a partner in peace?” Omar, who belongs to President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, said last week.
Modi's critics say his Hindu nationalist ruling party has fostered religious polarisation since coming to power in 2014.
Since Modi came to power, right-wing Hindu groups have launched attacks on minorities claiming they are trying to prevent religious conversions.
Several Indian states have passed or are considering anti-conversion laws that challenge the constitutionally protected right to freedom of belief.
In 2019, the government passed a citizenship law that critics said undermined India's secular constitution by excluding Muslim migrants from neighbouring countries.
The law was meant to grant Indian nationality to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis, and Sikhs who fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before 2015.
In the same year, soon after his 2019 re-election win, Modi's government revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate the Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country.
To keep a lid on protests, the administration detained many Kashmir political leaders and sent many more paramilitary police and soldiers to the Himalayan region also claimed by Pakistan.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently banned wearing the hijab in classrooms in Karnataka state. Hardline Hindu groups later demanded such restrictions in more Indian states.
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
364
0
566
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
Happy to see that Blinken and the US administration is finally waking up to the realities of present day India.

America as a defender of democracy cannot look the other way when lifes of millions of Indian muslims is in danger.
 
Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
1,768
-15
982
Country
India
Location
India
Wergeland said:
Happy to see that Blinken and the US administration is finally waking up to the realities of present day India.

America as a defender of democracy cannot look the other way when lifes of millions of Indian muslims is in danger.
Click to expand...
because the US has always cared so much for them
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
18,487
7
22,926
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Hope the US means it and pressurises India to drop it's anti-Muslim stance.

Us has multiple economic avenues it can pursue to bring Modi to heel.
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 21, 2022
65
0
54
Country
India
Location
India
So I’m with Ilhan Omar and Blinken on this. Valid points, most of them. This kind of criticism is good and it needs to be stepped up.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Raj-Hindustani
Blinken asks Pakistan to 'line up' in pressuring Taliban
Replies
14
Views
580
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
B
Sears Towers a manifestation of what US, Bangladesh can achieve together: US Secretary of State Blinken
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
Wergeland
Wergeland
waz
China interest in Afghanistan could be 'positive', says US Blinken
Replies
11
Views
622
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
INDIAPOSITIVE
U.S. and India share a commitment to democratic values : Secretary Antony Blinken
Replies
10
Views
458
hussain0216
hussain0216
Indos
Blinken to Make First SE Asia Visit as US Makes Region a Priority
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom