US military's X-37B space plane lands [after 908 days in orbit], ending record-breaking mystery mission

US military's X-37B space plane lands, ending record-breaking mystery mission The X-37B circled Earth for 908 days on its OTV-6 mission.

The U.S. Space Force's X-37B space plane is seen shortly after landing at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 12, 2022, bringing an end to its OTV-6 mission. (Image credit: Boeing/US Space Force)

Sept. 7, 2017 to Oct. 27, 2019 (780 days). OTV-6: May 17, 2020 to Nov. 12, 2022 (908 days).