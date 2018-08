US Military Superiority Is a Propaganda Myth. Russia's Forces Are Actually Far More Capable

Unlike their US counterparts, Russian weapons are designed to kill, not to make money and, second, Russians understand warfare because they understand what war really is.

there are very few of those third-rate adversaries left out there and that those who the US is trying to bring to submission now are either near-peer or even peer adversaries.

Modern adversaries have command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities equal to or better than the US ones. Modern adversaries have electronic warfare capabilities equal to or better than the US ones Modern adversaries have weapon systems equal to or better than the US ones. Modern adversaries have air defenses which greatly limit the effectiveness of US airpower. Modern adversaries have long-range subsonic, supersonic and hypersonic cruise missiles which present a huge threat to the USN, bases, staging areas and even the entire US mainland.

For Americans warfare is killing the other guy in his own country, preferably from afar or above, while making a ton of money in the process. For Russians, warfare is simply about surviving at any and all cost. The difference couldn’t be greater.