US military set to begin new AI adoption initiative

The Defense Department within the next 30 days will start pushing its first data "reinforcements" to its combatant commands through artificial intelligence expert teams under a new plan to speed up the adoption of AI technologies. The AI and Data Acceleration initiative, announced earlier this week , aims to accelerate progress on the Joint All Domain Command and Control effort by supporting the department’s 11 combatant commands in integrating and scaling AI capabilities used in real-world operations, moving away from...