What's new

US military set to begin new AI adoption initiative

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,653
2
10,530
Country
United States
Location
United States
The Defense Department within the next 30 days will start pushing its first data "reinforcements" to its combatant commands through artificial intelligence expert teams under a new plan to speed up the adoption of AI technologies. The AI and Data Acceleration initiative, announced earlier this week , aims to accelerate progress on the Joint All Domain Command and Control effort by supporting the department’s 11 combatant commands in integrating and scaling AI capabilities used in real-world operations, moving away from...

https://insidedefense.com/daily-news/dod-set-begin-new-ai-adoption-initiative
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

scope
The American Indian Holocaust, known as the “500 year war” and the World’s Longest Holocaust In The History Of Mankind
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
3K
That Guy
That Guy
D
Assuring Taiwan’s Innovation Future
Replies
0
Views
945
dani191
D
F-22Raptor
How The RQ-180 Drone Will Emerge From The Shadows As The Centerpiece Of A Warfighting Revolution
Replies
12
Views
981
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
Orca
How the United States Should Deal With China in Pakistan
Replies
12
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N
F-22Raptor
The US Air Force’s radical plan for a future fighter could field a jet in 5 years
Replies
2
Views
805
A.P. Richelieu
A.P. Richelieu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom