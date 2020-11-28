US military set to begin new AI adoption initiative

F-22Raptor
The Defense Department within the next 30 days will start pushing its first data "reinforcements" to its combatant commands through artificial intelligence expert teams under a new plan to speed up the adoption of AI technologies. The AI and Data Acceleration initiative, announced earlier this week , aims to accelerate progress on the Joint All Domain Command and Control effort by supporting the department’s 11 combatant commands in integrating and scaling AI capabilities used in real-world operations, moving away from...
https://insidedefense.com/daily-news/dod-set-begin-new-ai-adoption-initiative
