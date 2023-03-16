What's new

US military releases video from Russian fighter jet crash with MQ-9 drone

abcnews.go.com

US military releases video from Russian fighter jet crash with drone

U.S. European Command has released dramatic declassified video taken by the MQ-9 Reaper drone that shows the moment that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with it.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

U.S. European Command has released dramatic declassified video taken by the MQ-9 Reaper drone that shows the moment that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with it after attempting to spray the drone with jet fuel.

The video was taken from a camera on the drone’s underside and shows two different passes taken by the jets to spray the drone, the second one being the collision with the propeller at the rear of the drone, which is visible in the footage.


Communications were lost with the drone as the image can be seen pixelating into color bars.

EUCOM also confirmed that communications with the drone were down for a minute and that the released video was edited for time.

When the video feed resumed one of the propeller blades can be seen damaged from the collision with the Russian fighter.

www.reuters.com

Russia denies it downed US military drone

Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that its fighter jets did not come into contact with a U.S. drone that crashed into the Black Sea earlier, claiming instead that the drone crashed due to "sharp maneuvering".
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Russia Denies It Downed US Military Drone​


Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that its fighter jets did not come into contact with a U.S. drone that crashed into the Black Sea earlier, claiming instead that the drone crashed due to "sharp maneuvering".

"The Russian fighters did not use their onboard weapons, did not come into contact with the UAV and returned safely to their home airfield," the defence ministry said.
 
