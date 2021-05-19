What's new

US military readying first live fire test of hypersonic SM-6 Block 1b variant

The Defense Department is readying a major live-fire test to bolster the last line of defense against ballistic missiles for major warship formations, such as aircraft carrier strike groups, by pitting a pair of the newest Standard Missile-6 variants against a medium-range ballistic missile target in waters off Hawaii. Missile Defense Agency Director Vice Adm. Jon Hill revealed the upcoming SM-6 flight test in remarks May 12 during the online McAleese conference. The event will feature the Block IB variant...

https://insidedefense.com/daily-new...-sm-6-improved-protection-us-combat-flotillas
 
Tai Hai Chen said:
This could finally be America's answer to China's DF-17.
The US has already successfully tested the 4,000 km Mach 17 HGV that will integrate with the Army’s LRHW and Navy Global Prompt Strike system.

SM-6 Block 1b is an hypersonic anti air/antiship missile with huge range.
 
F-22Raptor said:
The US has already successfully tested the 4,000 km Mach 17 HGV that will integrate with the Army’s LRHW and Navy Global Prompt Strike system.

SM-6 Block 1b is an hypersonic anti air/antiship missile with huge range.
But none of these are operational. DF-17 has been operational for years.
 
