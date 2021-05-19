US military readying first live fire test of hypersonic SM-6 Block 1b variant

The Defense Department is readying a major live-fire test to bolster the last line of defense against ballistic missiles for major warship formations, such as aircraft carrier strike groups, by pitting a pair of the newest Standard Missile-6 variants against a medium-range ballistic missile target in waters off Hawaii. Missile Defense Agency Director Vice Adm. Jon Hill revealed the upcoming SM-6 flight test in remarks May 12 during the online McAleese conference. The event will feature the Block IB variant...