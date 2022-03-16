What's new

US military logistic convoy targeted in Iraq’s Saladin prov.

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Attack on US military logistics convoys still continue in various parts of Iraq and in the latest attack on Tuesday, US military logistic convoy was targeted in Saladin province in Iraq.

Attacks on US military logistics convoys in Iraq still continue in various parts of Iraq. Baghdad Al-Youm (Baghdad Today) reported that a convoy of US troops was targeted in Iraq’s Saladin province on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another US logistics convoy was targeted in city of Samawah in Al Muthanna province in Iraq, the report added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a third US military logistic convoy was targeted in Iraq’s Basra province.

According to Sputnik, attacks on US military logistics convoys continue in Iraq.

Iraqi sources say a US military logistics convoy was attacked in Salah al-Din, Iraq.

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, an American logistics convoy was targeted in the city of Samawah in Muthanna province.

Earlier, an American logistics convoy was attacked in Basra province.

In recent months, US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq. However, the Americans continue to evade adherence to the Iraqi parliament's resolution to leave the country as soon as possible.

The Americans have announced that they have withdrawn all their troops from Iraq, but some sources have stated that 2,500 US troops with other titles are still on Iraqi soil.

