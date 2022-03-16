US military logistic convoy targeted in Iraq’s Saladin prov.

سومین حمله به کاروان لجستیک آمریکا در عراق در جدیدترین حمله به کاروان های ارتش آمریکا این بار یک کاروان لجستیکی ارتش آمریکا در صلاح الدین عراق هدف قرار گرفت.

According to Sputnik, attacks on US military logistics convoys continue in Iraq.Iraqi sources say a US military logistics convoy was attacked in Salah al-Din, Iraq.Meanwhile, a few hours ago, an American logistics convoy was targeted in the city of Samawah in Muthanna province.Earlier, an American logistics convoy was attacked in Basra province.In recent months, US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq. However, the Americans continue to evade adherence to the Iraqi parliament's resolution to leave the country as soon as possible.The Americans have announced that they have withdrawn all their troops from Iraq, but some sources have stated that 2,500 US troops with other titles are still on Iraqi soil.