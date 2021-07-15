What's new

US military helped train some of the Colombian suspects in assassination of Haitian president, Pentagon admits

H

huckyang

FULL MEMBER
Apr 27, 2008
379
-4
449
www.rt.com

US military helped train some of the Colombian suspects in assassination of Haitian president, Pentagon admits

An additional US government link to suspects in last week’s assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has emerged, as the Pentagon has admitted that some of the alleged murderers had received American military training.
www.rt.com www.rt.com

Another work from the devils. Come on leave the Haitian people alone. If you cannot help by grace leave them alone. Life is short why do US want to destalised so many part of the world?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom