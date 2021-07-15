US military helped train some of the Colombian suspects in assassination of Haitian president, Pentagon admits An additional US government link to suspects in last week’s assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has emerged, as the Pentagon has admitted that some of the alleged murderers had received American military training.

Another work from the devils. Come on leave the Haitian people alone. If you cannot help by grace leave them alone. Life is short why do US want to destalised so many part of the world?