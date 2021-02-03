What's new

US military has secretly deployed new capability in Pacific to detect and track Chinese hypersonic weapons

The U.S. military has quietly developed and deployed a new operational capability in the Indo-Pacific region to detect and track hypersonic weapons, repurposing existing sensors and command and control systems to display tracks of ultra-fast maneuvering vehicles -- such as those being fielded in increasing numbers by China -- in a development that sheds new light on Pentagon efforts to improve missile warning and missile defense missions. The previously unreported capability, called Defense Against Hypersonic Weapons in the Pacific, has...

The U.S. military has quietly developed and deployed a new operational capability in the Indo-Pacific region to detect and track hypersonic weapons, repurposing existing sensors and command and control systems to display tracks of ultra-fast maneuvering vehicles -- such as those being fielded in increasing numbers by China -- in a development that sheds new light on Pentagon efforts to improve missile warning and missile defense missions. The previously unreported capability, called Defense Against Hypersonic Weapons in the Pacific, has...

If the US can track Chinese hypersonic weapons, then it has the capability to shoot it down. Tracking is the hard part.
 
The U.S. military has quietly developed and deployed a new operational capability in the Indo-Pacific region to detect and track hypersonic weapons, repurposing existing sensors and command and control systems to display tracks of ultra-fast maneuvering vehicles -- such as those being fielded in increasing numbers by China -- in a development that sheds new light on Pentagon efforts to improve missile warning and missile defense missions. The previously unreported capability, called Defense Against Hypersonic Weapons in the Pacific, has...

IF IT WAS THAT SECRET THAN HOW COME PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE POSTING IT ALL OVER THE INTERNET?? :lol: :lol: :lol:
 
