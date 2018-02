USA or not..; that's not the main subject...

The Question is... will reinforcemnt/Equipment reach AFrin?

If in the coming days..; it's a yes... Then another Question comes to mind...

How did they reach Afrin? The answer is simple... the only way is Aleppo corridor...that is under ASSad/RU hands...



Then come another Q... But why? wasn't RU "with" Turkey? Why RU/ASSAd letting PKK getting suplies?

The anwer is... leverage... or conflictual agendas...

