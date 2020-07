(CNN)Defense officials have revealed to CNN details about the hypersonic missile President Donald Trump has long touted as a " super duper " new military weapon -- part of a major effort to catch up to Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons programs.Pentagon officials acknowledged for the first time some of the capabilities of the hypersonic missile, which Trump has described as traveling 17 times the speed of sound.A senior defense official has told CNN that Trump has taken a special interest in the missile, revealing that Trump's oft-cited "17 times" faster figure derives from a test of a "hypersonic glide body" over the Pacific in March, a test that the Pentagon officially described as "successful" while revealing little additional information."What he was referring to, really, was the recent flight test that we've performed in March where we flew 17 times the speed of sound," the senior defense official said.This glide vehicle will be utilized on the Army's LRHW and Navys Prompt Global Strike program.