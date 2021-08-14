US military, China’s economy: Philippines plays it both ways with Duterte’s VFA U-turn

Cossack25A1
Alan Robles
Published: 9:45am, 14 Aug, 2021
US Marines on a joint exercise with Filipino troops in Zambales province, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
It was an anticlimactic and – to many minds – entirely predictable outcome: on July 30 the Philippines announced it would, after all, retain a long-standing military pact with the United States.
During a meeting in Manila with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin, Philippine defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana said President Rodrigo Duterte had decided to renew, not scrap, the 23-year-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA).
It was a 180-degree turn for Duterte, who in an outburst in February last year vowed to terminate the VFA, a legal framework that makes it possible for US troops to operate and train in the Philippines.
MORE -> https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/poli...chinas-economy-philippines-plays-it-both-ways
