WASHINGTON — The United States Central Command apologized on Thursday for posting racially offensive language in an online welcome booklet for troops deploying to Saudi Arabia, and said it would review other documents posted on its website to ensure that the term — Negro — was deleted.A section of the booklet, titled “People and Population,” described the Saudi population as “mainly composed of.”The 69-page booklet has since been taken off the internet. It was published in June for the United States Military Training Mission to Saudi Arabia, a small force of roughly 140 military advisers and conduits for American arms sales to Riyadh.In a statement, Capt. Bill Urban, the spokesman for Central Command, said that military officials were conducting “an internal review of our posting processes, and are conducting a survey of previously posted material to ensure there is no further instances of inappropriate material on our website.”“We regret that inappropriate material was posted to our website without a more fulsome review and apologize to anyone who took offense,” Captain Urban said.