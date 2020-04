There will be a lot of anger at China's government over this. It will come from all over the world. The fact is, China IS responsible for the way this epidemic unfolded. For China's sake I hope the cause of the virus jumping to humans turns out to be an accident of nature and not of a laboratory study. Luckily for China, no one outside China will ever be able to prove the origin one way or the other. However, convincing the WHO to deny the likelihood of human-to-human infection in mid-February was an unforgivable act of treachery for which the the CCP can never be forgiven. The CCP has a gusher of blood on its hands.

