US MDA readying sole-source contract to Lockheed to launch 'Aegis Guam' weapon system

MDA readying sole-source contract to Lockheed to launch 'Aegis Guam' weapon system | InsideDefense.com The Missile Defense Agency is targeting 2024 for initial delivery of a key building block of a new air and missile defense system for Guam, announcing plans to award Lockheed Martin a sole-source contract for the Aegis weapon system portion of the new capability as well as a new mobile launcher.

