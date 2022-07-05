What's new

US MDA readying sole-source contract to Lockheed to launch 'Aegis Guam' weapon system

The Missile Defense Agency is targeting 2024 for initial delivery of a key building block of a new air and missile defense system for Guam, announcing plans to award Lockheed Martin a sole-source contract for the Aegis weapon system portion of the new capability as well as a new mobile launcher. On July 1, MDA published a notice announcing plans to sole-source a contract to Lockheed Martin for the work if a viable competitor does not step forward -- an...

The Missile Defense Agency is targeting 2024 for initial delivery of a key building block of a new air and missile defense system for Guam, announcing plans to award Lockheed Martin a sole-source contract for the Aegis weapon system portion of the new capability as well as a new mobile launcher.
