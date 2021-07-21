US MDA demonstrates new 'bridge' technology central to potential new Guam defense system

In what a senior military official called a "huge step toward joint interoperability," the Missile Defense Agency last week successfully demonstrated a new technology that could be key to a future 360-degree Guam missile defense capability, "bridging" Army and Navy air and missile defense systems along with Air Force fighter aircraft sensors to collaborate in defeating a cruise-missile target. On July 15, MDA piggybacked on a long-planned Army developmental test for the service's Integrated Air and Missile Defense program at...