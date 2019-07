US may release CSF funding for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Ruling out possibility of any rescheduling of foreign debt under Paris Club arrangement with the blessings of USA, Pakistan might see positive movement on release of pending funds of $9 billion from USA in shape of Coalition Support Fund (CSF). But this could only happen if truce in Afghanistan struck successfully as Washington is expecting some ‘positive outcome’ by September 2019.

In case of successful completion of peace talks at Doha and signing of pact among different Afghan stakeholders, the Trump administration could propose amendment for restoring military aid for Pakistan. The restoration of military aid might also pave the way for release of pending CSF bills ranging up to $9 billion.