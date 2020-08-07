/ Register

US Mars Perseverance is not truly an independent American project

Discussion in 'Americas' started by Beast, Aug 7, 2020 at 10:51 AM.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atlas_V

    Atlas_V(401)_launches_with_LRO_and_LCROSS_cropped.jpg

    This rocket engine uses a Russian RD-180 engine RD-180_model.jpg

    It is basically just like UAE, use money and buy crucial component and cannot be claimed as 100% indigenous effort unlike China tianwen-1 Mars mission. Tianwen-1 mission from rocket, engine, orbiter, lander and mars. All major component are Chinese made.

    The American space now are inferior compare to 70s, 80s. After Saturn rocket is closed down, they lost all abilities to make powerful engine as proven that they still need to import powerful rocket engine from Russia.
     
