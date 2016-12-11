US Marines, Taiwan could repel invasion: study

Beast said: Taiwanese need to over thrown the stupid woman to prevent Taiwan being self destruct.



The covid-19 vaccine saga already prove the stupid woman do not care about well being of ordinary taiwanese. All she care is political power. Click to expand...

Don't depend on Taiwanese citizens to overthrow the government, better depend on PLA liberating the island instead. That is one hell of a sight to behold while the US is staying on the sideline when that day comes. US will be watching and no action taken just like it caved in with Ukraine. Blinken told Zelensky US and NATO not gonna fight Russia as Putin made very clear Russia will knock out their teeth. China is going to beat the sheeeet out of anyone trying to interfere. Trump also threw Taiwan under the bus and Biden or any other future US president will do the same thing.