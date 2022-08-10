What's new

US Marines conduct JLTV shore-to-ship heavy lift

US Marines conduct JLTV shore-to-ship heavy lift​


ByColton Jones

Aug 10, 2022
Photo by Christopher England

Marines from 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 31, worked alongside the aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squdron-262 (Reinforced), to successfully execute a shore-to-ship and back to shore transport of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) with a CH-53E Super Stallion.

This was the first time a Marine Corps JLTV was moved from shore to ship by air, highlighting the capabilities of both platforms and allowing the 31st MEU a new opportunity to implement Expeditionary Advanced Base Operation (EABO) concepts. The planning and execution of this JLTV helicopter external lift operation integrated every part of the 31st MEU Marine Air Ground Task Force alongside U.S. Navy Amphibious Squadron 11 and the USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5).

“CLB-31 is focused on challenging and realistic training that employs expeditionary advanced base logistical resupply and prepositioning of critical equipment in support of the Naval Expeditionary Force,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Verdin, commanding officer of CLB-31.

This helicopter external lift operation was initiated with the CH-53E lifting the JLTV from a beach within a secured military training area in Okinawa, Japan and proceeded entirely over water to the USS Miguel Keith. The CH-53E proceeded back to the pick-up location, with the load, after conducting multiple lifts aboard the USS Miguel Keith; simulating the establishment of an expeditionary advanced base from naval amphibious shipping.

This training evolution was a crucial step in further integrating subordinate elements of the 31st MEU and providing a path for developing future EABO capabilities with similar platforms. The crew that executed this event previously conducted several prior JLTV lifts to maximize their readiness, proficiency and safety.

“This was primarily an opportunity to build our MEU team’s ability to move combat vehicles and weapon systems to, from, and between expeditionary advance bases from ARG shipping,” said Capt. Tyler J. Hopping, CH-53E pilot with VMM-262 (rein). “The CH-53 and Helicopter Support Team provide a pretty unique capability to get those systems to otherwise inaccessible locations.”

they can do good job for marines their part of war includes all three dimensions sea land and air and for that JLTV are very important to carry those important operatrions
 

