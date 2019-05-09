What's new

US marine calling out China causes anger within the chinese community

Trump has unmasked the real face of Americans. White supremacy is the biggest virus. It’s a virus that can’t be cured through vaccines. Non-white people have suffered for centuries because of white supremacy.
 
Anglo-American have a superiority complex that resulted in them blaming and dehumanizing another that stands in its way. How long will the world stand for Anglo-American soldiers going into their country and commit war crimes.
 
Anglos even look down on other white people from Southern European countries like Portugal, Italy, Greece, Spain and all Eastern Europeans countries including Russia.
Look how the Anglos look down on Hispanic people, black people, brown people, Asian people.
 
