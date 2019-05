for 49 states---that is like supplying to 49 countries and more---.

Dairy Products, Milk — $6.56 billion

Grapes — $5.79 billion

Almonds — $5.60 billion

Strawberries — $3.10 billion

Cattle and Calves — $2.53 billion

Lettuce — $2.41 billion

Walnuts — $1.59 billion

Tomatoes — $1.05 billion

Pistachios — $1.01 billion

Broilers — $939 million

Hi,You mentioned trade war slowing economy---.And I stated that fruit and vegetable delivery has also put a big hurt on the economy---due to changing weather---.Do you have any clue how much california supplies it fruits and vegetable to the nationCalifornia supplies fruit / vegetable through out the country---There are hundreds and hundreds of heavy trucks and trailers sitting eidle for 1 1/2 months now---with no jobs---with the weather wreaking havoc in the mid west---west coast truckers don't want to drive in the snow---.Even if they wanted to---the fruit / vegetables are not ready for delivery either---.It is not only the tariffs that are hurting---.I think you are a smart guy---but in your ignorance---you did not comprehend the significance / importance of fruit and vegetable delivery from california to other states---.Over a third of the country's vegetables and two-thirds of the country's fruits and nuts are grown in California. California is the leading US state for cash farm receipts, accounting for over 13 percent of the nation's total agricultural value. The top producing commodities for 2017 include":If we say just 5 billion dollars loss for fruits and vegetable---that is not recoverable because a bad weather---because the material will either rot---get spoiled---and taken down for the next crop---. That is 5 billion loss in one spring before the summer starting---.At this time---there used to be lines of semi trucks and trailers at farms to pick up the produce---but there is nothing happening now because of cold cold weather---.Tariff economy takes time to hurt---.Produce economy is instantaneous---.