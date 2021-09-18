US long term strategy for destroying Chinese economy

There are too many mistakes in this article.For example, the Gaddafi regime is an enemy of China, not a friend. The Gaddafi govt received the Taiwan leader, which is tantamount to completely severing diplomatic relations with China. Therefore, Benghazi is the gathering place for Chinese evacuees from Libya, and Benghazi is the stronghold of the anti-govt forces, so China's position is obvious.Gaddafi is a friend of the Russians, but not of the Chinese.BTW: Tanzania, Libya's hostile country, is China's friendly country.