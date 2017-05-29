US logistics targeted in Basra of Iraq

کاروان لجستیک ارتش آمریکا در «بصره» عراق هدف قرار گرفت یک کاروان لجستیک متعلق به نظامیان ایالات متحده آمریکا امروز پنجشنبه در استان«بصره» عراق هدف قرار گرفت.

Another US military logistics convoy was targeted Thursday in the al-Lahis area of Iraq's Basra province, Baghdad Al-Youm reported. According to the report, a group called "Saraya Awliya Al-Dam" has issued a statement claiming responsibility for targeting the US military logistics convoy in Basra. Meanwhile, several roadside bombs exploded in the path of a US military logistics convoy in Dhi Qar and Anbar provinces. In recent months, US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq. However, the Americans continue to evade adherence to the Iraqi parliament's resolution to leave the country as soon as possible.