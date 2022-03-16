What's new

US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq's Al-Nasiriyah​

March 8, 2022
A logistics convoy belonging to the American troops was targeted in Al-Nasiriyah, in southern Baghdad on Tuesday.
AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A logistics convoy belonging to the American troops was targeted in Al-Nasiriyah, in southern Baghdad on Tuesday.

The Iraqi Sabereen News said on Tuesday that a US logistics convoy was hit in Nasiriyah city which is about 360 km southeast of Baghdad.

No further details have been released so far.

According to the Iraqi media, no individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for targeting the US military logistics convoy in Nasiriyah yet.

Earlier on Friday, a logistics convoy belonging to the US military was targeted in Iraq's Saladin province.

In recent months, the attacks on the US logistics convoys have increased in various parts of Iraq.

