US Likely to Put a Tech Cap on South Korean Chipmaking in China The US is likely to impose a limit on the chip production capabilities of Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. in China, a senior American official said, as Washington works with allies to curb Beijing’s access to cutting-edge technologies.

"We're working with those companies on the way forward there," Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said at a think tank event Thursday in response to a question about South Korean chipmakers' trade with China. "What it'll likely be is a cap on the levels they can grow to in China."