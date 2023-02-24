What's new

US Likely to Put a Tech Cap on South Korean Chipmaking in China

Stranagor

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
1,931
-8
2,997
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
The US is likely to impose a limit on the chip production capabilities of Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. in China, a senior American official said, as Washington works with allies to curb Beijing’s access to cutting-edge technologies.

“We’re working with those companies on the way forward there,” Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said at a think tank event Thursday in response to a question about South Korean chipmakers’ trade with China. “What it’ll likely be is a cap on the levels they can grow to in China.”

www.bloomberg.com

US Likely to Put a Tech Cap on South Korean Chipmaking in China

The US is likely to impose a limit on the chip production capabilities of Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. in China, a senior American official said, as Washington works with allies to curb Beijing’s access to cutting-edge technologies.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
South Korea posts the worst trade deficit in its history
Replies
1
Views
257
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
US Wants Dutch Supplier ASML to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to China
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
Mista
Mista
F-22Raptor
Japan and Netherlands to Join US Effort to Tighten Chip Exports to China
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
China chipmaker SMIC says phone, PC demand has dropped 'like a rock'
Replies
4
Views
651
Brainsucker
B
beijingwalker
Japan’s trade deficit tops ￥3tn, dragged mainly by weaker chipmaking shipments
Replies
0
Views
125
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom