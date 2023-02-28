What's new

US-led semiconductor alliance setting up ‘early warning system’ to protect supply chains, Taiwan says

A Washington-led semiconductor alliance including Taiwan, Japan and South Korea will set up an early warning system to prevent disruptions to the supply of tech hardware components that have become the centrepiece of the US-China tech war.

The warning system between the “Chip 4” dialogue partners would help ensure the supply of semiconductor chips for cars and could cover chipmaking raw materials and manufacturing equipment, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Monday.

 

