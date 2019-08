- Jane's Defence Weekly07 August 2019Iraq is struggling to maintain its airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capability, especially its Chinese-made CH-4 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to a US inspector general report released on 6 August to review Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR).A photograph released by the Iraqi Ministry of Defence on 10 October 2015 of one of the Iraqi Army's CH-4 UAVs armed with what appear to be an AR-1 laser-guided missile and FT-9 guided bomb. (Iraqi MoD)The report cited CJTF-OIR as saying that Iraq had acquired more than 10 CH-4s, but only one was fully mission capableThe Iraqi Ministry of Defence unveiled armed CH-4B variants in October 2015 but did not state how many it had acquired.The CH-4 is not the only problematic UAV type in Iraq's inventory. The inspector general report cited CJTF-OIR as saying the fleet of more than 10 US-made Insitu ScanEagle UAVs flew only two sorties between 1 March and 30 June because of a "combination of Iraqi training in the United States, a lapse in maintenance contracts, and problems with signal interference".