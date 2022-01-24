What's new

US lawmakers urge Biden trade chief Katherine Tai to expand tariff exclusions on Chinese goods

US lawmakers urge Biden trade chief Katherine Tai to expand tariff exclusions on Chinese goods​

  • The duties are hurting American firms and workers, say more than 140 members of Congress in a letter to the US trade representative
  • Tai’s proposed Section 301 exclusions are too narrow, the bipartisan group says, amid concerns over foreign competition and inflation
A bipartisan group of more than 140 US lawmakers called on US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to immediately revive and expand a tariff exclusion process on Chinese goods to help US manufacturers.
The House of Representatives members said in a letter to Tai that her current proposal to relaunch exclusions for a limited number of Chinese imports subject to “Section 301” is too narrow, and the tariffs paid since a broader exclusion programmes lapsed a year ago have hurt American companies and workers.
“These increased costs are undermining the competitiveness of American manufacturing workers whose inputs are now more expensive compared to those made by foreign competitors,” said the lawmakers, led by Democrats Ron Kind of Wisconsin and Suzan DelBene of Washington and Republicans Darin LaHood of Illinois and Jackie Walorski of Indiana.
