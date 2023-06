US lawmakers seek ‘stricter sanctions’, ban on Bangladesh’s participation in UN Peacekeeping Force​

ByMay 29, 2023Six members of the US Congress from the Republican Party, in a letter to President Joe Biden, have sought “stricter individual sanctions” and banning Bangladesh law enforcement and military personnel from participating in UN peacekeeping missions”.It may be mentioned here that lobbyists and activists of pro-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are continuing numerous forms of conspiracy against Bangladesh, targeting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ruling Awami League, members of the law enforcement and intelligence agencies as well as judiciary. On May 24, 2023, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a press release titled ‘Announcement of Visa Police to Promote Democratic Elections in Bangladesh’ through the website of the State Department stating:Following publication of the above press release, leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party are publicly expressing joy claiming this is “a result of their efforts”, although according to this newly announced visa policy, no political party in Bangladesh can onwards either oppose holding of the next general election under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina nor it can resort to terrorism and arsonism which it did during 2013-2014 killing dozens of innocent civilians and destroying public and private properties.Although contents of the above-mentioned letter are based on false reports of a number of controversial NGOs and publications, which have been running orchestrated propaganda against Bangladesh for years, according to a credible source, several members of the Republican and Democratic parties are taking preparations for introducing a bi-partisan bill in the US Congress on the above matter within the next few weeks.