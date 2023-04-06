What's new

US lawmaker urges Pakistan political parties to obey SC rulings

  • US congressman speaks to Imran Khan.
  • SC order on Punjab, KP polls comes under discussion.
  • Brad Sherman says parties must adhere to rule of law.
The United States representative of California’s 32nd congressional district, Brad Sherman, has urged the political parties of Pakistan to abide by the rulings of the Supreme Court, as the political crisis in Pakistan deepens with the ruling alliance refusing to implement the top court's verdict on provincial elections.

The US lawmaker discussed the SC's order to conduct the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on a phone call on Tuesday.

He reportedly encouraged the PTI chief to obey the rule of law and the verdict of the Supreme Court.

Taking to Twitter, Sherman shared some details of his conversation with the ousted prime minister. He said that he was surprised to know that Khan was working in the wee hours of the morning.
“For democracies to function, the parties must adhere to the rule of law and rulings of the Supreme Court," Sherman wrote on Twitter.

It was a victory for PTI when the top court gave the verdict in the election delay case favouring the party, which has been demanding new polls in the country for almost a year.

The US congressmen and influential figures have lately been speaking in the favour of Imran Khan, especially since his party has engaged another lobbying firm in Washington.

Ruling alliance still smarting over SC verdict​

Meanwhile, the coalition government is on a warpath with the SC after a three-judge bench unanimously declared as unconstitutional the Election Commission’s order to delay the elections in Punjab.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, during a meeting of the coalition parties, that a mockery of the country's Constitution and law was being made and the fate of the nation was being decided with strange decisions.

The meeting discussed different options to effectively respond to the verdict, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz took a stricter stance saying the government should go beyond merely rejecting the decision.

Shehbaz said the allied parties also held a consultative meeting with the lawyers’ community.

PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari participated in the meeting through a video link. Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz insisted that a reference should be filed against the judges who were part of the three-member bench.

The other participants of the meeting were of the view that the parliament should assert its supremacy and there should be no apologetic approach while adopting a tough stance.
Congressman Brad Sherman discusses Supreme Court's decision on election delay with PTI chief Imran Khan
This is where I have a problem with Imran Khan. On the one hand he’s talking about foreign interference, and yet here is a foreign lawmaker speaking about our internal affairs.

Regardless if it’s in support or against, you need to maintain one line. Either you are against foreign interference or you’re not.

Sometimes I really don’t understand why Imran Khan shoots himself in the foot. He always does this….that stupid VICE interview he did also didn’t help his image. Look at the clips they used to show PTI voters (old angry men), instead of younger men and women of the new generation.

The west is not his friend….he needs to stop fishing.
 
This is where I have a problem with Imran Khan. On the one hand he’s talking about foreign interference, and yet here is a foreign lawmaker speaking about our internal affairs.

Regardless if it’s in support or against, you need to maintain one line. Either you are against foreign interference or you’re not.

Sometimes I really don’t understand why Imran Khan shoots himself in the foot. He always does this….that stupid VICE interview he did also didn’t help his image. Look at the clips they used to show PTI voters (old angry men), instead of younger men and women of the new generation.

The west is not his friend….he needs to stop fishing.
PTI US is very active and they have easy access to their Congressmen. Imran Khan has nothing to do with all this. They care so much about Imran Khan.
 
PTI US is very active and they have easy access to their Congressmen. Imran Khan has nothing to do with all this. They care so much about Imran Khan.
He does not need to entertain any calls or make this news any more public than it needs to be. He needs to maintain a constant line and some self respect.

Foreign interference of any kind is not welcomed. Period.
 
He does not need to entertain any calls or make this news any more public than it needs to be. He needs to maintain a constant line and some self respect.

Foreign interference of any kind is not welcomed. Period.

Foreign interference of any kind is not welcomed. Period.
As long as foreign financial agencies approves loans for govt, foreign intervention remain intact and will never go away.
 
As long as foreign financial agencies approves loans for govt, foreign intervention remain intact and will never go away.
If this is the level of intelligence of the average PTI supporter then god help us all.

Literally no difference between you and PMLN. Same trash recycled.
 
Baburfromsarmarkand

The COAS should call this silly ambasador and remind him hes talking to a nuclear armed nation. We should send a few warships to US shores, see how they like it.
 

