We Can Stop All of You:” Air Force Warns that They Are Ready to Protect Area 51

It started as a bit of a joke, but now the US Air Force (USAF) has told people not to go near Area 51.



As we have reported last week more than a million people have RSVP’d to an event on Facebook, planning a raid on Area 51 in southern Nevada to “see them, aliens.”



The event, titled, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” would see a group of alien hunters meeting at 3 a.m. on Sep. 20, 2019, near the top-secret USAF Base to coordinate a plan of attack to reveal the truth behind the curtain. Thousands have commented on the page, which reads: “We will ‘Naruto run’ with our arms stretched behind us like Naruto Uzumaki in the Japanese anime series “Naruto.” We can move faster than their bullets.”