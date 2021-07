Good Lord, man.The topic is of US & Qatar and it involves Iran - but your only statement is on Imran Khan (PTI).If there was a struggle in Chad, you'd find a way to accuse Imran Khan for that too.Your constant rhetoric matches that of India's displeasure of the Taliban coming back in power.Things were so much better in your absence. We used to deal with the Indian here on [PDF]..., but it appears that we'll have to put up with your b.s. all over again.But that's alright. Your N-League are over & done with, even though year after year they seem to find themselves in bed with PPP & Maulana Diesel to over throw this Government & fall flat on their face.