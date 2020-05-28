US lauds Bangladesh's PPE export for medical professionals In late May, Beximco Textiles exported at least 6.5 million PPE gowns to the USA after receiving expression of interests from the American side two months earlier

In late May, Beximco Textiles exported at least 6.5 million PPE gowns to the USA after receiving expression of interests from the American side two months earlierUS Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who recently concluded a three-day trip to Dhaka, thanked Bangladesh for its quick production and delivery of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the US, especially for medical professionals.In late May, Beximco Textiles exported at least 6.5 million PPE gowns to the USA after receiving expression of interests from the American side two months earlier, said a press release.Biegun’s tour to Dhaka was preceded with a virtual meeting between Under Secretary of State Keith Krach and Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman.Discussing about his experience in Bangladesh and bilateral engagement between Dhaka and Washington in a special telephonic briefing by the State Department held on Tuesday, Biegun said: "I met with (Salman F) Rahman, an incredibly impressive and successful private sector figure in Bangladesh.”“The Secretary of State has appointed our Under Secretary for international economics Keith Krach to be the counterpart to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s adviser for private industry and investment, Salman Rahman... And together, they have developed a road map for execution on economic cooperation that I think is going to yield real dividends for deepening US-Bangladeshi economic relations,” he added.He visited Bangladesh between October 14 and 16 following a tour in New Delhi, India.While Biegun said he visited India numerous times, it was his maiden visit to Bangladesh, which left him “quite optimistic about the state of US-Bangladesh relations.”