Boulder shooting: Gunman kills 10 at King Soopers grocery store
A police officer who was the first to respond to the attack was confirmed among the victims.
www.bbc.co.uk
A gunman has killed 10 people, including a police officer, following an hours-long stand-off at a grocery market in the US state of Colorado.
The attack in Boulder ended with police detaining an injured suspect at the King Soopers market.
The shooting was live-streamed by witnesses and broadcast on YouTube.
Among the dead was 51-year-old Eric Talley, who was the first police officer to respond to the shooting.
want to guess who is blamed by Indian netforce?