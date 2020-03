US lacks responsibility of a superpower in face of pandemic

The WHO's recent comments in support of China are contrary to the expectations of some Western countries, and are hence regarded as "biased."

But it has instituted travel restrictions against people in China and Europe, against the advice of the WHO

The Trump administration cut funding for healthcare in its 2021 budget proposal and halved its annual funding to the WHO from nearly $123 million to under just $58 million.

The US has undoubtedly set a bad example in this crucial period when the entire world is faced with the challenge of epidemic prevention, fanning the flames that lead to a lack of solidarity.