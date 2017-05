THREE SUMMITS. SHARED VISION.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes President Donald Trump and leaders from across the Islamic world and the United States for this historic meeting on May 20-21, 2017. United under a single vision – Together We Prevail – this highly anticipated event, the first of its kind in history, will renew our mutual commitment to global security and further strengthen already deep business, cultural and political ties.



Over the course of three major summits—the Saudi Arabia and United States summit; the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and United States summit; and the Arab Islamic American summit—historic relationships will be strenghthened through a shared belief in tolerance and collaboration. The foundation will be laid for a new beginning and the promise of a brighter future for all.





TOGETHER WE PREVAIL



As we bring the world together to confront violent extremist ideology, so too are we working in partnership with our American and Islamic allies to improve the lives of our people and strengthen our collective economies.



TOLERANCE AND PARTNERSHIP UNITE US.

A SHARED VISION FOR THE FUTURE IS HOW WE WILL SUCCEED.​

MESSAGE FROM THE KINGDOM

It is our pleasure to welcome you to Saudi Arabia at this historic moment. We are immensely proud of the opportunity to host this unprecedented gathering of Arab and Muslim leaders and the President of the United States and to showcase the Kingdom’s growing dynamism and potential as a force for good in the region and globally. We look forward to igniting a dialogue between Saudis and with our international partners that we hope will continue long after the meetings have ended and which will foster new relationships based on a shared vision of a brighter futur.