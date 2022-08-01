What's new

US kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in drone strike in Afghanistan

Dalit

Dalit

(CNN)The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Zawahiri, who just turned 71 years old, had remained a visible international symbol of the group, 11 years after the US killed Osama Bin Laden. At one point, he acted as bin Laden's personal physician.

The US government has not yet confirmed his death. President Joe Biden will speak at 7:30 p.m. ET on "a successful counterterrorism operation" against al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, the White House said Monday.

"Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties," a senior administration official said.

Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday as he deals with a rebound case of the virus, will speak outdoors from the Blue Room Balcony at the White House.

Zawahiri comes from a distinguished Egyptian family, according to the New York Times. His grandfather, Rabia'a al-Zawahiri, was an imam at al-Azhar University in Cairo. His great-uncle, Abdel Rahman Azzam, was the first secretary of the Arab League.

The US State Department offered a reward of up to $25 million for information leading directly to the capture of Zawahiri.

A June 2021 United Nations report suggested he was located somewhere in the border region of Afghanistan and Pakistan, and that he may have been too frail to be featured in propaganda.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

US kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in drone strike in Afghanistan

The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
How seriously should this American claim be taken? The Yanks are claiming they carried out a drone strike.
 
Wonder what airspace was used to get to target? Looks like policy was reversed since IK was ousted.
 
I won't be surprised if Bajwa allowed US drone to operate from Pak airspace. The truth will come out. There is a reason why the Americans are in Bajwa's knickers nowadays. More pressure against Bajwa if US drone operated from Pak airspace.
 
Airspace was always allowed tbh - IK or not

Providing bases was something that Pak didn't allow
 
Bullcrap....
So it will take another decade or so to finally end this terrorist vs free World drama or perhaps until the oil dries up in the middle east.
No idiots this time chanting US US in front of a white house ?
 
The Americans need some face saving and muscle flexing after a long period of battering. Bajwa is the man who would deliver anything to papa America.
 
1659392247129.png


so when will they be nuked?

1659392603061.png
 

