US kicks a few Iranian websites off the US owned and controlled ".com" domain

haha! Seems the US Government still has some powerful control over the internet.
com is a top-level domain (TLD) in the Domain Name System of the Internet. Added in 1985, its name is derived from the word commercial,[1] indicating its original intended purpose for domains registered by commercial organizations. Later, the domain opened for general purposes.
The domain was originally administered by the United States Department of Defense, but is today operated by Verisign, and remains under ultimate jurisdiction of U.S. law"
Seems they pulled PressTV.com forcing it to use PressTV.ir
PressTV
Press TV is an Iranian news and documentary network that broadcasts in the English and French-language. It is affiliated with Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, the only organisation legally able to transmit radio and TV broadcasts in Iran.
www.presstv.ir
Last edited: