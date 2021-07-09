What's new

US kicks a few Iranian websites off the US owned and controlled ".com" domain

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

haha! Seems the US Government still has some powerful control over the internet.

.com - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
"The domain name com is a top-level domain (TLD) in the Domain Name System of the Internet. Added in 1985, its name is derived from the word commercial,[1] indicating its original intended purpose for domains registered by commercial organizations. Later, the domain opened for general purposes.

The domain was originally administered by the United States Department of Defense, but is today operated by Verisign, and remains under ultimate jurisdiction of U.S. law"

Seems they pulled PressTV.com forcing it to use PressTV.ir

Screen Shot 2021-07-09 at 10.15.05 PM.jpg



PressTV

Press TV is an Iranian news and documentary network that broadcasts in the English and French-language. It is affiliated with Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, the only organisation legally able to transmit radio and TV broadcasts in Iran.
www.presstv.ir www.presstv.ir
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

What a desperate country the super duper USA has become. :lol:

This must be the best Americans could do against truth.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

They can screw countries/companies pretty good and quickly with that little-known finger on the button ability.


Looks like they control .net and .org too
en.wikipedia.org

.net - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
en.wikipedia.org

.org - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

en.wikipedia.org

Verisign - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
In March 2012, the US government declared that it has the right to seize any domains ending in .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .name and .org


www.rt.com

RT - Breaking news, shows, podcasts

RT is the first Russian 24/7 English-language news channel which brings the Russian view on global news.
www.rt.com www.rt.com

新华网_让新闻离你更近

中国主要重点新闻网站,依托新华社遍布全球的采编网络,记者遍布世界100多个国家和地区,地方频道分布全国31个省市自治区,每天24小时同时使用6种语言滚动发稿,权威、准确、及时播发国内外重要新闻和重大突发事件,受众覆盖200多个国家和地区,发展论坛是全球知名的中文论坛。
www.xinhuanet.com www.xinhuanet.com

WeChat - Free messaging and calling app

_('Available for all kinds of platforms; enjoy group chat; support voice,photo,video and text messages.')
www.wechat.com www.wechat.com

Find quality Manufacturers, Suppliers, Exporters, Importers, Buyers, Wholesalers, Products and Trade Leads from our award-winning International Trade Site. Import & Export on alibaba.com

Find quality Manufacturers, Suppliers, Exporters, Importers, Buyers, Wholesalers, Products and Trade Leads from our award-winning International Trade Site. Import & Export on alibaba.com
www.alibaba.com www.alibaba.com
www.huawei.com

Huawei - Building a Fully Connected, Intelligent World

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.
www.huawei.com
 
