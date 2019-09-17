What's new

US keeps India on ‘do not travel’ list over pandemic, but takes Pakistan and Bangladesh off it

US keeps India on ‘do not travel’ list over pandemic, but takes Pakistan and Bangladesh off it
Pakistan and Bangladesh were among six countries moved to the category of less prohibitive ‘Level 3: Reconsider travel’ on Wednesday, while India was retained in ‘Level 4: Do not travel’ category.
WORLD Updated: Sep 09, 2020 21:42 IST

Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington


The United States on Wednesday kept India in its list of countries under ‘do not travel’ advisories due to Covid-19 pandemic, but took Pakistan and Bangladesh off it.

The US removed a pandemic-related global travel advisory for Americans in August and switched to a country-specific system, working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It had then kept most countries in the category of ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’.

Pakistan and Bangladesh were among the six countries moved to the category of less prohibitive ‘Level 3: reconsider travel’, on Wednesday. The other four were Benin, Kuwait, Mexico, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.


“We continue to monitor health and safety conditions around the world, working with the CDC and other agencies, as conditions evolve,” the state department said in a statement.

“Do not travel to India due to Covid-19,” said the department’s travel advisory page, which also said, “exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism.”

The CDC has advised American travellers that “Covid-19 risk in India is high. If you get sick in India and need medical care, resources may be limited,” added the advisory.


US keeps India on ‘do not travel’ list over pandemic

Pakistan and Bangladesh were among six countries moved to the category of less prohibitive ‘Level 3: Reconsider travel’ on Wednesday, while India was retained in ‘Level 4: Do not travel’ category.
India should be no go country not just for US alone but for entire world at least for next 7-8 months. Corona is spreading like wild fire there and as per experts, peak hasn't reached there yet.
 
US should issue another list for other countries' citizens and put her own name on top.
 
