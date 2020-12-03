beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 37,260
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
US keep out: most Hongkongers happy to be back with China
Published: 6:00am, 27 Mar, 2021
A recent survey by a top US universityfound that more than 80 per cent of Chinese citizens have consistently been very supportive of their government and that their happiness level is one of the highest among countries in the world. So, why can’t the United States leave us alone to happily reunite with our motherland and stop bombarding us daily with their noises about how bad we should feel as Hong Kong returns to socialist China from their Western civilisation.
Most people I know support the return of Hong Kong and support the national security law that has brought peaceful life back to the city (“‘Unstoppable’ backing for electoral overhaul, Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong says”, March 25).
We want to continue to live in a Hong Kong that is a good, economically progressive city, and we are not interested in becoming another protest-racked Portlandon the American West Coast.
If our return to China means that our central government needs to exercise more influence in this city, well, the central government has our full, heartfelt support, as it has shown that it always bears Hong Kong’s interests at heart.
For those who want to leave Hong Kong, the US is welcome to take them all in – but please do not assume that people in Hong Kong do not love China and our fellow compatriots in the mainland.
- The United States should leave us alone to happily reunite with our motherland instead of going on about how bad we should feel
Published: 6:00am, 27 Mar, 2021
A recent survey by a top US universityfound that more than 80 per cent of Chinese citizens have consistently been very supportive of their government and that their happiness level is one of the highest among countries in the world. So, why can’t the United States leave us alone to happily reunite with our motherland and stop bombarding us daily with their noises about how bad we should feel as Hong Kong returns to socialist China from their Western civilisation.
Most people I know support the return of Hong Kong and support the national security law that has brought peaceful life back to the city (“‘Unstoppable’ backing for electoral overhaul, Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong says”, March 25).
We want to continue to live in a Hong Kong that is a good, economically progressive city, and we are not interested in becoming another protest-racked Portlandon the American West Coast.
If our return to China means that our central government needs to exercise more influence in this city, well, the central government has our full, heartfelt support, as it has shown that it always bears Hong Kong’s interests at heart.
For those who want to leave Hong Kong, the US is welcome to take them all in – but please do not assume that people in Hong Kong do not love China and our fellow compatriots in the mainland.
US keep out: most Hongkongers happy to be in China
Why can’t the United States leave us alone to happily reunite with our motherland instead of going on about how bad we should feel?
www.scmp.com