US keen to help Bangladesh diversify its private sector
Published: November 01, 2020 16:56:38 | Updated: November 01, 2020 21:30:06
US keen to help Bangladesh diversify its private sector


The United States has said it wants to help Bangladesh to diversify its private sector to move some of it away from the ready-made garment (RMG) industry into other high-value areas including the digital economy.
"I can tell you that from the US government perspective, one of the things that we’re looking at to help Bangladesh with, is how Bangladesh can diversify its private sector...," US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick said in a telephonic briefing, reports UNB.
US Under Secretary of State (Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment) Keith Krach also spoke at the recent briefing.

Glick said Bangladesh, in order to be a competitive player in the Clean Network, has taken some important steps towards the Clean Path, and coming in line with Clean Network requirements.
The Deputy Administrator said she announced the new memorandum of understanding that was with a consortium of US retail, apparel, and footwear companies and industry associations with an eye toward helping supply chain workers, most of whom are women, in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Cambodia.
"These are countries that rely heavily for their growth in income on the garment industry, and this is a sector that was particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Glick.
USAID Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick on Wednesday made the announcement at the US Government’s third annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum hosted virtually out of Hanoi, Vietnam.
The COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on global supply chains. "It has disrupted trade and investment. It has put frontline workers at risk and eliminated the jobs of millions of other workers, especially women, and it has done so with unprecedented speed and scale," she said.
The apparel, footwear and fashion accessories sector in Asia has been among the most affected industries challenged by supply-and-demand constraints that arose from stay-at-home orders, temporary business closures, production stoppages, backlogs in shipment, cargo delays, and other things.
"The MoU that we signed establishes an intent to work together over the coming year on efforts that will help alleviate hardships faced by the predominantly women workers in the companies’ supply chains in these four countries," Glick said.
And these efforts, in collaboration with local partners, are aimed to help to foster a more resilient sector and workforce, she said.
"It’ll enhance factory worker rights and welfare, and it’ll better empower women workers."
The participating companies and industry associations are that are partnering with through the MoU are Carter’s Incorporated, Gap Incorporated, Global Brands Group, Levi Strauss & Co, Nike, Tapestry, Target, VF Corporation (that’s V like victory, F like francisco Corporation), Walmart, American Apparel and Footwear Association, the National Retail Federation, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, and the US Fashion Industry Association.
Since last year’s Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF), which was in Bangkok, USAID has dedicated $250 million to expand partnerships with governments, civil society, and the private sector in countries across the Indo-Pacific region in support of economic growth activities including energy, infrastructure, digital connectivity, and trade.
The level of investment that is open and ready for -- just to meet current needs, is over $2.0 trillion by 2030.
 
Good to hear , U.S sees that garments won't get Bangaldesh anywhere so making apps or something technology based like machines will get our economy in a much higher place.

But corruption is the only issue , plus Bangaldesh government doesn't want to give money to R&D or huge loans to starting companies in Bangaldesh.
 
SpaceMan18 said:
Good to hear , U.S sees that garments won't get Bangaldesh anywhere so making apps or something technology based like machines will get our economy in a much higher place.

But corruption is the only issue , plus Bangaldesh government doesn't want to give money to R&D or huge loans to starting companies in Bangaldesh.
Apparently our IT exports are 1.8 billion $ now which will continue to grow exponentially within the coming years. Other sectors like leather, jute, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics and possibly shipbuilding and automobiles will probably see a rise in exports within the coming years as well. We also have to ensure to retain the spot in garment exports so our lowest skilled workers have a constant source of employment as long as we can, before automation takes over.
 
I would like to see actual initiatives and money behind the hyperbole. US rhetoric has not lived up in reality.... this needs to change. If US wants to compete in BD they need to match china.... as BD foreign minister said come with economic initiatives not to sell arms if they want BD to play ball, we are open for business and everyone is welcome.
 
Bangladesh (business, people and government) in last 30 years or so proven, it is not cable nor it has capacity to diversify in any meaningful way. Jute is one prime example, clothing is another one and list can go on....
US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick,who made the headline in Bangladeshi newspaper, is very a low level official to make any difference. Besides, what US can do when a country and its people can not make change in 30 years?
 
idune said:
Bangladesh (business, people and government) in last 30 years or so proven, it is not cable nor it has capacity to diversify in any meaningful way. Jute is one prime example, clothing is another one and list can go on....
US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick,who made the headline in Bangladeshi newspaper, is very a low level official to make any difference. Besides, what US can do when a country and its people can not make change in 30 years?
The US govt is not like the Hasina govt of Bangladesh. Whatever Bonnie Glick position may be in the US govt, she did speak her personal opinion. We have to understand that she represents her govt.

Also, we have to read the news in the context of the recent American approach to BD regarding the Indo-Pacific alliance. Note also that Japan and South Korea follow American lead and they watch the US weather vane. If America really wants, these two countries will invest in technology fields so that BD has not to rely upon low-value garments forever.

People should understand that leather and IT are not the only technology in the world. Japan is awash with millions of manufacturing technologies that deal with mechanical and electrical machines and others based on metal and plastics. It is the same with Germany and other Western countries.

The country will be benefitted if the advanced countries' high-tech companies invest in various fields here. It is not necessary that the companies shall have to be local.
 
bluesky said:
The US govt is not like the Hasina govt of Bangladesh. Whatever Bonnie Glick position may be in the US govt, she did speak her personal opinion. We have to understand that she represents her govt.

Also, we have to read the news in the context of the recent American approach to BD regarding the Indo-Pacific alliance. Note also that Japan and South Korea follow American lead and they watch the US weather vane. If America really wants, these two countries will invest in technology fields so that BD has not to rely upon low-value garments forever.

People should understand that leather and IT are not the only technology in the world. Japan is awash with millions of manufacturing technologies that deal with mechanical and electrical machines and others based on metal and plastics. It is the same with Germany and other Western countries.

The country will be benefitted if the advanced countries' high-tech companies invest in various fields here. It is not necessary that the companies shall have to be local.
Well first we need our people to get experience from the Japanese and Koreans etc in these high technological fields and then start to make our own companies that will make high quality products like Automobile, smartphones etc

We need internationaly iconic Bangaldeshi companies to represent Bangaldesh in a good light to the world.

Currently the world knows us for being poor , we gotta change that

Bangladesh can't miss the 4th industrial revolution, but making popular apps or websites like Facebook,Amazon,Tik Tok can also bring us into the digital industry.

But Bangaldeshis face one or couple of issues

That is our current mindsets aren't innovative cause the education Bangladeshi students gets are all route learning and not creativity and Bangaldeshi parents constantly force their child to become doctors or lawyers which prohibits further innovation.

Without innovation+Goverment funding+no corruption you can't get big companies like Amazon or tech giants like Sony
 
SpaceMan18 said:
Bangladesh can't miss the 4th industrial revolution, but making popular apps or websites like Facebook,Amazon,Tik Tok can also bring us into the digital industry.
Excuse me, can you tell us which country has ever developed or successfully contributed to the 4IR development without going through the long process of building 1IR, 2IR and 3IR industries?

4IR is not really the IT sector. It is a process of automation of the 1IR-3IR industries because the developed countries have less manpower. BD does not need automation, it has so much off manpower that it exports them. IT itself does not strictly belongs to the 4IR sector.
 
bluesky said:
Excuse me, can you tell us which country has ever developed or successfully contributed to the 4IR development without going through the long process of building 1IR, 2IR and 3IR industries?

4IR is not really the IT sector. It is a process of automation of the 1IR-3IR industries because the developed countries have less manpower. BD does not need automation, it has so much off manpower that it exports them. IT itself does not strictly belongs to the 4IR sector.
Bangladesh is moving at a slow pace which isn't good for development , and for manpower sure we have a lot but they aren't nearly as skilled as the Chinese. If robots get more efficient ,cheap and affordable in the future Bangaldeshi companies might want them cause again all they care about is money and not to pay any workers.

We already went through 1IR but again garment industry isn't gonna help us any anyway.

Of course we need 1IR , 2IR , 3IR to eventually go to 4IR

But since everyone is moving at a faster pace , we're falling back and we have to skim through everything.

Bangladesh can become a post industrial country in the future
 
SpaceMan18 said:
Bangladesh can become a post industrial country in the future
However, Bangladesh remains in the pre-industrial phase since 1947. Stitching shirts is not a recipe for industrial development though manufacturing the sewing/stitching machines could make it an industrially capable nation.

When BD cannot even manufacture sewing machines, a 2IR industry, I wonder why you are talking about 4IR industry? You are talking post-industrial phase when our people are forced to go to ME to irrigate the date trees because the country has no jobs as there is almost no existence of 1IR industries.

Almost all are imported. You cannot change it just by wishing.
 
bluesky said:
However, Bangladesh remains in the pre-industrial phase since 1947. Stitching shirts is not a recipe for industrial development though manufacturing the sewing/stitching machines could make it an industrially capable nation.

When BD cannot even manufacture sewing machines, a 2IR industry, I wonder why you are talking about 4IR industry? You are talking post-industrial phase when our people are forced to go to ME to irrigate the date trees because the country has no jobs as there is almost no existence of 1IR industries.

Almost all are imported. You cannot change it just by wishing.
Well you can't blame me , just blame the leaders who doesn't make the education system better and give quality jobs to people.

There are many reasons why Bangaldesh is behind in technology, corruption is the number one reason.

At least Japan is helping us
Imran Khan said:
US did not help anyone not even own citizens
Click to expand...
Is that why we have a better standard of living and people live on welfare in America ?

Stop listening to anti American propaganda
 
SpaceMan18 said:
Is that why we have a better standard of living and people live on welfare in America ?

Stop listening to anti American propaganda
@Imran Khan forgot to tell you that Pakistan owes $33 billion recent money that it received from the good-for-nothing America to fight Taleban.

Can @Imran Khan tell us when his country will refund that money? No wonder, some Pakistanis are bitter with America because President Trump has decided not to provide free money any more to their country.
 
bluesky said:
@Imran Khan forgot to tell you that Pakistan owes $33 billion recent money that it received from the good-for-nothing America to fight Taleban.

Can @Imran Khan tell us when his country will refund that money? No wonder, some Pakistanis are bitter with America because President Trump has decided not to provide free money any more to their country.
and how much pakistan paid back in return ?
Pakistan suffers $123.1 bn losses in terror war

www.thenews.com.pk

Pakistan suffers $123.1 bn losses in terror war

ISLAMABAD: Since Pakistan became frontline ally of the United States in war on terror 16 years back after 9/11, the economy of this developing country suffered a whopping $123.1 billion cost on...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk


and sorry trump is stupid he counted also CSF included that was not aid but reimbursement of services . they used our roads airbases sea ports very badly


tons of daily c-17 were using our airbases from skardu airbase to shamsi jacobabad karachi lahore islamabad almost every base .
1604512887214.png


1604512923295.png


USAF_C-17_at_Chaklala_AirBase.jpg


janos2.jpg
C-17-globemaster-iii-skardu-pakistan.jpg
index.jpg



hundreds of trucks tankers daily cross border to afghanistan loaded this sh1t
1604513144491.png


1604513392858.png



and our ports were flooded with oil suplies ration and military equipment .

1604513498561.png
 
Imran Khan said:
and how much pakistan paid back in return ?
Pakistan suffers $123.1 bn losses in terror war

www.thenews.com.pk

Pakistan suffers $123.1 bn losses in terror war

ISLAMABAD: Since Pakistan became frontline ally of the United States in war on terror 16 years back after 9/11, the economy of this developing country suffered a whopping $123.1 billion cost on...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk


and sorry trump is stupid he counted also CSF included that was not aid but reimbursement of services . they used our roads airbases sea ports very badly


tons of daily c-17 were using our airbases from skardu airbase to shamsi jacobabad karachi lahore islamabad almost every base .
View attachment 685542

View attachment 685543

View attachment 685544

View attachment 685545 View attachment 685546 View attachment 685547


hundreds of trucks tankers daily cross border to afghanistan loaded this sh1t
View attachment 685548

View attachment 685549


and our ports were flooded with oil suplies ration and military equipment .

View attachment 685551
Looks like maybe allying with America didn't help , all that sweet talk is nothing :omghaha:
 
