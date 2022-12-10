US journalist Grant Wahl, who wore rainbow shirt in Qatar, dies suddenly

US journalist Grant Wahl, who wore rainbow shirt in Qatar, dies: Who was he? Grant Wahl, a famous soccer journalist in the US, died after he collapsed while covering a match between Argentina and the Netherlands during the FIFA World Cup. Earlier, Wahl hit headlines when he was briefly ‘detained’ for trying to enter a stadium in Qatar wearing a rainbow shirt

US journalist Grant Wahl, who was covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has died. Wahl had hit headlines earlier when he was briefly detained by Qatari authorities for attempting to enter a stadium wearing a rainbow t-shirt to express support for LGBTQ+ rights.As per, the sports journalist collapsed while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.The US media seated near Wahl said he “fell back in his seat” in a section reserved for media in Lusail Iconic Stadium, reportedAs per the reporters, emergency services workers were quick to respond. Later, the reporters were informed that Wahl had died, reportedThe exact cause of the death of the sports journalist is not known yet.Expressing anguish over the demise, the US Soccer Federation said it was “heartbroken”.“Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists,” it said in a statement.