  • Sunday, August 16, 2020

US journalist exposes how lies made up by the western media about Xinjiang

Discussion in 'Americas' started by beijingwalker, Aug 16, 2020 at 2:10 PM.

    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    US journalist exposes how lies were being made up by the western media about Xinjiang
     
    atan651

    atan651 FULL MEMBER

    The Chinese government must make all-out effort to expose publicly the lies, misinformation and disinformation by these Western propaganda machine.
     
    Nasr

    Nasr FULL MEMBER

    Anyone with even half a brain knows that China's main concern is NOT Muslim Chinese, rather terrorism. Like any other country in the world, keeping peace is important and one of the biggest threat to peace in a country is (thanks to CIA/America) terrorism! The other reason why the west (particularly America) is focusing on Xinjiang, China is to drive a wedge between Pakistan and China. CIA doesn't like Sino-Pak alliance.
     
