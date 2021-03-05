US Job growth surges in February above expectations, adds 379k jobs

F-22Raptor
Hiring surged in February as the U.S. economic activity picked up amid a progressive drop in Covid-19 cases and vaccines provided hope of more growth ahead.
The Labor Department on Friday reported that nonfarm payrolls jumped by 379,000 for the month and the unemployment rate fell to 6.2%. That compared to expectations of 210,000 new jobs and the unemployment rate to hold steady from the 6.3% rate in January.
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2021/03/05/jobs-report-february-2021.html?__twitter_impression=true
